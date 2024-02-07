$1.5M lottery ticket sold in Napa

(KRON) — The drawing for Mega Millions happened Tuesday night, and while no Californians claimed the $365 million prize, one customer in Napa cashed out.

A ticket worth $1,578,415 was sold at Napa Bowl, a bowling alley located at 494 Soscol Ave. The ticket had five matching tickets, but not the Mega Ball number.

The winning numbers were 2, 10, 31, 44 and 57. The Mega Ball number was 10.

Four tickets were sold in California that matched four numbers with the Mega Ball. Those tickets are worth $7,330.

Nobody hit the jackpot, according to the California Lottery, so it will grow to $394 million for Friday’s drawing.

