$1.6 million land buy would make new downtown Daytona Beach fire station possible

DAYTONA BEACH — City commissioners will decide at their meeting Wednesday night if they want to spend $1.6 million to buy three properties along Ridgewood Avenue tallying 1.75 acres that would provide land for a new fire station.

The city already purchased a 1.85-acre property on Ridgewood Avenue to create a new home for Station No. 1, so the additional adjacent parcels would double the amount of land the city would have for the new fire station.

The full 3.6-acre site between Live Oak and Loomis avenues would allow the station to have ample room for a new building, retention pond and parking, said Fire Chief Dru Driscoll. The block of land would also leave space for future expansion of the fire station or another type of city facility, Driscoll said.

"We want to build for 20-year growth," said Driscoll, who's also a deputy city manager.

Daytona Beach Fire Chief Dru Driscoll and other city officials say it's time to move out of the 98-year-old Station No. 1 and into a new site on Ridgewood Avenue near City Hall. The city has already purchased property in the 400 block of Ridgewood Avenue and is looking to buy more.

The plan is to include a community meeting room in the new facility, so its location just one block south of City Hall would also make it a convenient option for government meetings.

But the main motivation for the project is to give the Daytona Beach Fire Department new administrative offices and the firefighters who work out of Station No. 1 a larger, more functional facility. The hope is that the new station will be useful for at least 75 years and have an array of technologically advanced amenities such as solar power, recycled water, and electric vehicle charging stations.

The old station could then be leased out as a restaurant with a brewery that celebrates the building's deep firefighting history.

"It'll take some time, but I think we're starting to see the fruits of our labor for what downtown can be," Driscoll said. "The old Station No. 1 can enhance that vision."

Moving toward the firefighting future

In 1925 — the year Daytona, Daytona Beach, and Seabreeze merged to form one city — firefighters began working in the brand new Fire Station No. 1 building on the southeast corner of Beach Street and Orange Avenue.

Two additions to the building were made in the 1970s. The administrative offices were moved into a new one-story structure beside the main building, and a maintenance shop and office for fire inspectors were added in the back.

The 98-year-old terracotta block structure on the west bank of the Halifax River still has a firemen's pole inside and a bell tower that for decades was used to spot fires around the city. But the 8,000-square-foot station with very narrow bay doors has had an increasingly difficult time accommodating 21st-century firefighting needs in a growing city.

And the station has repeatedly been deluged in the chronic flooding that plagues the downtown riverfront.

The proposed new building would be about 27,000 square feet, and it would be located within an elevated area that some believe is the ridge of an ancient dune.

This is an undated photograph of the 98-year-old Daytona Beach Fire Department Station No. 1 on the city's downtown riverfront.

In addition to a community room, the building could also be a backup emergency operations center if anything ever happened to the police department, Driscoll said. The building could also house a firefighting museum that would include an antique fire truck and fire department archives.

A design firm the city hired earlier this year is sketching out what the new two-story Station No. 1 could look like, and construction could start in June next year, Driscoll said. The facility is hoped to open in July of 2025, he said.

There is no cost estimate yet for the building, which would be on the west side of Ridgewood Avenue. But city officials say that funds are available in the General Governmental Impact Fees Fund.

More about the properties for sale

One of the purchases commissioners will consider Wednesday night is 464 S. Ridgewood Ave. The .75-acre site is being offered for $356,000 plus up to $50,000 in costs and fees.

The full property has 48,510 square feet and is home to a dentist's office fronting Ridgewood Avenue. The city wants to take over 33,000 square feet of that site that's west of the dentist's office building and its parking lot and allow the dentist's office to continue operating.

The sellers are listed on city sales contract documents as Sutindgr and Deepraj Kohli.

Firefighter gear is kept ready for calls at the 98-year-old Station No. 1 in downtown Daytona Beach on the corner of South Beach Street and Orange Avenue.

The other properties for sale are at 414 and 418 S. Ridgewood Ave. The two sites comprise about 1 acre and are being offered for $1.1 million plus up to $100,000 in closing costs and fees.

The parcel at 418 S. Ridgewood Ave. has a vacant brick building that will be torn down if the city takes over the site.

The sellers are listed in city sales contract documents as Yunqing and Xuexian Gao.

The pair of properties are adjacent to land in the 400 block of Ridgewood Avenue that the city has already secured. The 464 S. Ridgewood Ave. property would be used for future growth, Driscoll said.

Two homes in the 400 block of Ridgewood Avenue would remain standing and not be part of the new fire station property, he said.

In a memo explaining the land purchases, Driscoll wrote that the land is needed to respond to the population and development growth throughout Daytona Beach.

"With the new development and experienced/projected population growth within the downtown area, the inventory of available land is anticipated to decline and the cost of land is expected to significantly increase over the coming years," Driscoll wrote. "The land needs of the city for the purpose of expanding city services within the downtown/Midtown area require land of adequate size, dimension andstrategic proximity to the community we serve."

