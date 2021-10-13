1,600 cases of dog food recalled for a problem that might bring ‘serious health issues’

Two lots of NutriSource Pure Vita Salmon Entree Dog Food, about 1,600 cases, have been recalled by Tuffy’s Pet Foods for possibly having too much vitamin D.

Too much vitamin D, the company-written, FDA-posted recall notice says, can cause “vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling and weight loss. When ingested at excessive levels, vitamin D can lead to serious health issues in dogs including renal dysfunction.”

Nutri Source Pure Vita Salmon Entree Dog Food

Lot Nos. 0629101N1, with a best by date of June 29, 2023, and 0901101N1 with a best by date of Sept. 1, 2023, have been pulled. Customers should return the food to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

Those with questions should contact Tuffy’s at tufcustomerservice@klnfamilybrands.com or 800-525-9155, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 a.m., Eastern time.

