At €1.62, Is Splendid Medien AG (ETR:SPM) Worth Looking At Closely?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Splendid Medien AG (ETR:SPM), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the XTRA. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s examine Splendid Medien’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

View our latest analysis for Splendid Medien

What Is Splendid Medien Worth?

Great news for investors – Splendid Medien is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 6.72x is currently well-below the industry average of 30.79x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Splendid Medien’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Splendid Medien generate?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a negative profit growth of -0.5% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Splendid Medien. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although SPM is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the negative profit outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to SPM, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SPM for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

If you want to dive deeper into Splendid Medien, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For example, Splendid Medien has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Splendid Medien, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Nick Smith Jr. could make Arkansas basketball debut this week

    Arkansas freshman guard Nick Smith Jr. getting closer to game action, debut for Hogs.

  • Pike County murder trial: Closing statement set to be held today

    Closing statements in the Pike County murders case are set to happen later today.

  • Amazon Is Shuttering Some India Businesses Amid Global Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. will wind down parts of its Indian operations, showing that even the crucial growth market with 1.4 billion consumers isn’t immune to Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy’s cost-reduction campaign.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USThe Treasury Market’s Big Recession Trade Is Gathering MomentumThe company said it is exiting meal deliveries as well as a service providing

  • 8 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy Now for a Lifetime of Passive Income

    There is no one-size-fits-all strategy that has the potential to make investors wealthy over time, but there are few approaches that have a better track record of success than investing in dividend stocks. Companies that pay dividends are often successful, profitable businesses -- year in, year out -- which have generally proven over time that they can withstand market cycles and recessions. The asset managers at Hartford Financial Services looked at the performance of the benchmark S&P 500 going all the way back to 1930 and found there was not a single decade in which dividend stocks in the index didn't generate positive returns, even when the broader market was losing money for investors.

  • 3 of the Safest Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Planet to Buy Now

    These high-octane dividend stocks, with yields ranging from 7.7% to 10%, can really pad investors' pocketbooks.

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought These 3 Dividend Stocks With Yields of Over 3%

    Don't believe for one second that Warren Buffett doesn't think about dividends. In his latest letter to Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) shareholders, he mentioned that the company received $785 million in dividends from just one stock in 2021 (it was Apple). Buffett's recent buys for Berkshire's portfolio also hints that dividends might have been on his mind.

  • FTX Collapse: Billionaire Mark Cuban Gives Crypto a Dream Boost

    The abrupt and rapid collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange has caused a shock in the crypto space. The fall, in a few days, of a company valued at $32 billion in February, ended up casting suspicion on the entire young industry of financial services, based on the Blockchain technology. Retail investors have fled, while institutional investors, linked to FTX and its sister company Alameda Research, are still determining their losses from their exposure to Sam Bankman-Fried's empire.

  • 15 Best Dividend Stocks of All Time

    In this article, we discuss the best dividend stocks of all time. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their returns over the years, and go directly to read 5 Best Dividend Stocks of All Time. This year has been challenging for investors due to continuous interest rate hikes and an all-time […]

  • One of the World's Richest Investors Just Sounded a Big-Time Warning for Wall Street

    You probably don't need the reminder, but this has been an abysmal year for Wall Street professionals and everyday investors, alike. Since hitting their all-time highs between mid-November 2021 and the first couple of days of January, the ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and growth-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have respectively plummeted by as much as 22%, 28%, and 38%. Over the past six weeks (or a bit longer for the Dow), all three indexes have given optimists a reprieve.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Tick All the Boxes

    In a financial environment riddled with unprecedented levels of uncertainty, investors are at wits’ end. When it comes to finding an investment strategy that will yield returns, traditional methods might not be as dependable. So, how should investors get out of the rut? In times like these, a more comprehensive stock analysis can steer investors in the direction of returns. Rather than looking solely at more conventional factors like fundamental or technical analyses, other metrics can play a ke

  • With 76% ownership of the shares, Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) is heavily dominated by institutional owners

    A look at the shareholders of Union Pacific Corporation ( NYSE:UNP ) can tell us which group is most powerful. The...

  • Second-Largest U.S. Pension Buys Up Rivian, Snowflake, Airbnb, and Noble Stock

    California State Teachers’ Retirement System also bought more shares of Snowflake and Airbnb in the third quarter.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Top Growth Stock Down 79% I'd Buy Without Any Hesitation

    If one thing has characterized 2022 for investors, it's been the bear market, which marks the worst downturn for Wall Street in more than a decade. This gives patient investors the opportunity to profit from the short-term fear that currently grips Wall Street. The stock has fallen 79% over the past year, and some investors have largely written off the company on fears that the best days of online retail are in the rearview mirror.

  • 1 Upcoming Stock-Split Stock Dividend Investors Won't Want to Miss

    Most stock splits don't create actual value for shareholders. While investors end up with more (or less if it's a reverse split) shares post-split, they own the same economic interest. Brookfield will split into two publicly traded companies -- Brookfield Corporation and Brookfield Asset Management -- with the latter poised to pay an attractive and growing dividend.

  • 10 Best Roth IRA Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best Roth IRA stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go directly to the 5 Best Roth IRA Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. A Roth individual retirement account (IRA) allows you to contribute after-tax dollars into […]

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Stunning Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These game-changing companies are incredible deals following a 38% peak plunge in the Nasdaq Composite.

  • Insiders rewarded with a US$997k addition on top of their US$5.5m purchase as General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) hits US$96b

    General Electric Company ( NYSE:GE ) insiders who bought shares over the past year were rewarded handsomely last week...

  • U.S. stock futures fall as Chinese protests rattle markets, oil hits 2022 low

    U.S. stock-index futures sank Sunday night, as Asian markets fell following widespread public demonstrations in China and as oil hit a 2022 low.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Triple in 3 Years

    These companies have multiple ways they could deliver multibagger growth in a relatively short period of time.

  • My Top Wildly Undervalued Dividend King to Buy In 2023

    Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) stock is down a brutal 63% from its all-time high (reached in the spring of 2021). In fact, it's a Dividend King, which is an S&P 500 component that has paid and raised its dividend for at least 50 consecutive years. The S&P Industrial Select Sector Index is down less than 5% year to date, which is far better than the S&P 500's 15.5% decline.