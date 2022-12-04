1,700 dead seals found on Russia's Caspian coast

·1 min read

MOSCOW (AP) — About 1,700 seals have been found dead on the Caspian Sea coast in southern Russia, officials said Sunday.

The authorities in the Russian province of Dagestan said that it's still unclear what caused the animals' deaths, but they likely died of natural reasons.

Regional officials initially said Saturday that 700 dead seals were found on the coast, but on Sunday Zaur Gapizov, head of the Caspian Environmental Protection Center, said according to the state RIA Novosti news agency that after a broader inspection of the coast the number of dead animals was 1,700.

Gapizov said the seals likely died a couple of weeks ago. He added that there was no sign that they were killed by poachers.

Experts of the Federal Fisheries Agency and prosecutors inspected the coastline and collected data for laboratory research, which didn't immediately spot any pollutants.

Several previous incidents of mass deaths of seals were attributed to natural causes.

The data about the number of seals in the Caspian varies widely. The fisheries agency has said the overall number of Caspian seals is 270,000-300,000, while Gapizov's center put the number at 70,000.

Recommended Stories

  • We know one way to stop domestic violence murders. It didn’t happen this time.

    Linda Blackford: A Fayette judge’s failure to quickly grant an EPO to Talina Henderson blocked one of the best programs to stop domestic violence killings.

  • Son's coach ID'd as Florida mom's killer decades after her murder

    Joseph Mills, a coach and role model to the victim's youngest son, was sentenced to life in prison without parole 41 years after the rape and murder of Linda Slaten in her Lakeland home.

  • Deputies discover stolen guns and valuable toy collectibles

    Tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of collectibles — including G.I. Joe and Star Wars toys, still in their boxes were taken.

  • Ukraine to limit Russia-linked religious organizations, 'counteract' Russian influence in country

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy's actions appear to stem from the Soviet Union's use of KGB agents to infiltrate the church in order to gain information on political dissident, one expert says.

  • US forces monitor Mideast skies at Qatar base amid World Cup

    AL-UDEID AIR BASE, Qatar (AP) — As World Cup fans throng stadiums across Qatar, about 8,000 American troops stationed just nearby watch over the airspace of the tumultuous Middle East from a major base run by this energy-rich nation. Built on a flat stretch of desert about 20 miles (30 kilometers) southwest of Qatari capital Doha, Al-Udeid Air Base once was considered so sensitive that American military officers identified it as only being somewhere "in southwest Asia."

  • Venezuela opposition demand date to resume dialogue with Maduro in Mexico

    Venezuela's opposition asked President Nicolas Maduro's government to set a date to resume political talks in Mexico that could alleviate the county's long-running political and economic crises. Government and opposition delegates met in Mexico City on Nov. 26 after more than a year of hiatus, and signed a "social agreement", but did not announce a date to meet again. The government "sets new conditions to advance on (the) political issue," the opposition said in a statement on Twitter Saturday afternoon, but did not give details of what the new official requirements were.

  • Ukraine bans religious organizations with links to Russia

    Ukraine on Friday banned the activities of religious organizations “affiliated with centers of influence” in Russia and said it would examine the links between the Ukrainian and Russian Orthodox churches. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree enacting a National Security and Defense Council decision to impose personal sanctions against representatives of religious organizations associated with Russia, which invaded Ukraine more than nine months ago.

  • No OPEC oil shakeup as Russian price cap stirs uncertainty

    The Saudi-led OPEC oil cartel and allied producers including Russia did not change their targets for shipping oil to the global economy amid uncertainty about the impact of new Western sanctions against Russia that could take significant amounts of oil off the market. The decision at a meeting of oil ministers Sunday comes a day ahead of the planned start of two measures aimed at hitting Russia’s oil earnings in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

  • 4 Ways to Grow $100,000 Into $1 Million for Retirement Savings

    Saving for retirement isn't easy, especially as it becomes more expensive to retire comfortably. The average worker expects to need around $1.7 million to retire, according to a 2022 survey from Charles Schwab, and less than half of survey participants believe it's very likely they'll meet their saving goal. Fortunately, it's simpler than you might think to supercharge your retirement savings.

  • Russia Presses Assault in Eastern Ukraine in a Bid to Encircle Kyiv Forces

    Eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut has emerged as a central battleground where Russian forces have worked since August to win, though analysts see limited value in the city’s capture.

  • South African worshippers swept away in Jukskei river flash flood

    South African rescue teams search for the missing who had been taking part in a church ceremony.

  • Syria resisting Russia's efforts to broker Turkey summit, sources say

    BEIRUT/ANKARA (Reuters) -Syria is resisting Russian efforts to broker a summit with Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan, three sources said on Friday, after more than a decade of bitter enmity since the outbreak of Syria's civil war. However two Turkish sources, including a senior official, disputed that Damascus was delaying and said that things were on track for an eventual meeting between the leaders. Erdogan's government supports rebel fighters who tried to topple President Bashar al-Assad and has accused the Syrian leader of state terrorism, saying earlier in the conflict that peace efforts could not continue under his rule.

  • Where do snakes go in the winter?

    The cold-blooded creatures find a variety of ways to stay warm in the winter – even if that sometimes includes entering your home.

  • What's next for Australia after World Cup exit?

    Australia’s World Cup adventure came to an end against a Lionel Messi-inspired Argentina. A 2-1 loss at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium matched its best-ever performance at soccer’s biggest tournament by reaching the round of 16 for only the second time in its history. Drawn in Group D with defending champion France and Euro 2020 semifinalists Denmark, the Socceroos had a tough task just to reach the round of 16.

  • Geopolitical Rivalries Are Transforming the Contours of Trade

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThis Stock Strategist Says We’ll See 5% Inflation for the Next DecadeElon Musk Says Apple Is ‘Fully’ Advertising on Twitter AgainMusk Hails Release of Twitter Emails on Hunter Biden StoryLarry Summers Says Fed Will Need to Boost Rates More Than Markets ExpectTrophy Rolex, Patek and Audemars Piguet Prices Skid to Pre-Boom LevelsReports of the death of globalization are looking greatly exaggerated.Yes, a US-China trade war, a global pandemic, Brexit and Russi

  • Recount ordered in tight Boebert, Frisch House race in Colorado

    Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold (D) ordered a mandatory recount in the state’s third district on Wednesday after a razor-thin midterm election race between incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) and her challenger Adam Frisch (D). The secretary’s office officially announced the recount, required because the vote differential between Boebert and Frisch is within 0.5…

  • Austin police releases body cam footage of fatal police shooting

    The Austin police department has released body camera footage of the fatal police shooting that left 33-year-old entrepreneur Raj Moonesinghe dead.

  • Mandatory Recount Ordered In Rep. Lauren Boebert's Colorado Race

    Democratic rival Adam Frisch has already conceded defeat, saying that he believes a new count will not change the election's outcome.

  • Non-religious voters wield clout, tilt heavily Democratic

    “We don’t sit around at our meetings patting ourselves on the back for not believing in God together,” said David Brown, a founder from the Philadelphia suburb of Ardmore. The group, mostly consisting of atheists and agnostics, mobilizes to knock on doors and make phone calls on behalf of Democratic candidates “who are pro-science, pro-democracy, whether or not they are actually self-identified secular people,” he said. Voters with no religious affiliation supported Democratic candidates and abortion rights by staggering percentages in the 2022 midterm elections.

  • Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse Make Red Carpet Debut at Dior Show

    Robert Pattinson walks the red carpet with his girlfriend, Suki Waterhouse, for the first time at the Dior fall 2023 menswear fashion show in Giza, Egypt. Watch!