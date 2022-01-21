1,700 Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests To Be Offered In Forest Hill

FOREST HILL, MD — A drive-thru event is planned one day this weekend to distribute free COVID-19 test kits in Harford County, officials said.

The Harford County Health Department has partnered with the Maryland Department of Health in the effort to distribute 1,700 Abott BinaxNow At Home COVID-19 test kits.

They will be distributed from 9 to 11 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 23, while supplies last, according to Harford County health officials.

People can pick up the tests by driving through the MDOT MVA VEIP station in Forest Hill at 1631 Robin Cir #3068, Forest Hill, MD 21050. They should remain in their vehicles, wear masks and try to arrive on time and not come early.

One test kit will be given to each person who shows up, containing two tests and instructions.

It is to be used for those 15 and up and children ages 2 and up if adults are collecting the samples.

Should anything change regarding the free COVID-19 test kit distribution planned for Sunday, the Harford County Health Department will post it on Facebook.

This is not the first time the Forest Hill VEIP station is turning into a COVID-19 hub during the pandemic. It also served as one of the first COVID-19 test sites in Harford County.

This article originally appeared on the Bel Air Patch