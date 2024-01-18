$1.8 million winning lottery ticket sold in Murrysville

Jan. 18—Pennsylvania Lottery officials will stop in Murrysville Friday morning to present a $1.8 million check to a recent Cash 5 winner.

Highway foreman Dennis O'Neill, 55, of Monroeville, purchased the winning ticket on New Year's Eve at the Murrysville Shop'n Save.

O'Neill told lottery officials he plans to continue working for four more years before retiring.

TribLive wrote 15 stories in 2023 about western Pennsylvania residents winning more than $1 million in various Pennsylvania Lottery games.

Between Allegheny, Westmoreland and Armstrong counties, winners across a variety of Pennsylvania Lottery games won more than a half billion dollars in the 2022-'23 fiscal year, according to lottery statistics.

Patrick Varine is a TribLive reporter covering Delmont, Export and Murrysville. He is a Western Pennsylvania native and joined the Trib in 2010 after working as a reporter and editor with the former Dover Post Co. in Delaware. He can be reached at pvarine@triblive.com.