Some Atmos Energy customers without heat as gas utility issues conservation alert

Some Atmos Energy customers are reporting that they have no heat after the gas utility sent a message at 9 a.m. Friday urging people to conserve natural gas to help maintain service.

Customers in parts of Round Rock and Cedar Park appear to be affected, based on reports on social media. A customer service agent could not say early Friday afternoon how long the gas would be out or how many people have been affected.

Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing until Saturday afternoon.

"We have three girls under six years old and no heat," one Cedar Park man wrote on Twitter. "It is 11 degrees outside. We can’t reach Atmos on the customer service line or the emergency line."

Meanwhile, electricity seems to be on in most of the Austin area. As of Friday morning, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages the state's power grid, said conditions were still in good shape, with demand below available capacity.

As of Friday morning, Austin Energy reported about 150 customers without power, less than 1% of its total customers. Pedernales Electric Cooperative hovered around 950 customers without power, an increase from the 345-plus customers who were without power at midnight. The cooperatives indicates it has 383,424 total customers.

In Georgetown, about 350 people were without power, and power is expected to be restored there around 1 p.m., according to Oncor outage maps.

The outages, which did not specify if they were weather-related, had improved from earlier in the evening when about 1,800 Austin Energy customers were without power. The bulk of those customers — 1,324 of them — were in Southeast Austin at the time, according to Austin Energy's outage map.

Gov. Greg Abbott and top state emergency leaders promised Wednesday that the state's electric generation system can meet the demand as temperatures in much of Texas are expected to be below freezing through Saturday.

