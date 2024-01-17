With 1,800 miles of Knox County roads to plow, when will streets be back to normal?

After temperatures in Knox County plummeted to zero early Jan. 17, expected warming could bode well for road conditions.

Jim Snowden, Knox County Engineering and Public Works' chief engineer, told Knox News road conditions should be good by Jan. 19.

"The sun helps tremendously," he said. "I'm not going to say sooner; with these really cold temperatures at night we lose some effectiveness of salt."

The county has around 1,800 miles of road to plow, with around 700 high-priority spots such as Ebenezer, Washington Pike and Cedar Bluff, Snowden said.

The county has 24 plows, although a few have broken while being used during the snowstorm this week. Snowden said patience is key.

"We get a storm like this once every 10-15 years," he said. "It's something we don't anticipate and unfortunately, we don't have the equipment that folks who get this regularly do."

This week's snowstorm alone could cost the county $250,000 for salt and fuel, as well as compensation for workers.

Knoxville interstates 'in really good shape'

Interstates, which are taken care of by the Tennessee Department of Transportation, are in good shape, according to TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi.

"In terms of our heavily traveled interstates, we're in really good shape regionwide," Nagi told Knox News, adding that crews worked on exit ramps overnight. As of Jan. 17, they were focusing on state routes. That includes roads such as Kingston Pike.

"Certainly, everything looks a lot better than it did a couple days ago," he said.

Knox County is part of a 24-county region in East Tennessee with 212 salt trucks and 99 brine trucks responsible for over 9,000 lane miles.

Allie Feinberg reports on politics for Knox News. Email her: allie.feinberg@knoxnews.com and follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter, @alliefeinberg.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: When Knox County roads will be cleared of snow, ice