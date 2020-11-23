$1.9 Billion Contrast Media Injectors Markets - Global Forecast to 2025: Product (Injector Systems, Consumables, Accessories), & Application (Radiology, Interventional Cardiology)

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Contrast Media Injectors Market - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Contrast Media Injectors Market Size is Estimated to be USD 1.3 Billion in 2020 and Projected to Reach USD 1.9 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.4%



Factors such as the growing prevalence of cancer and CVD; a large number of approvals for contrast agents; and increasing investments, funds, and grants by government organizations are driving the growth of the contrast media injectors market. However, the high cost of contrast media injectors and consumables & accessories is restraining the growth of the market to a certain extent.



The consumables: The fastest-growing segment of the contrast media injector market, by product



Based on the product, the contrast media injectors market is segmented into injector systems, consumables, and accessories. The injector systems market is segmented further into CT injectors, MRI injectors, Angiography injectors. The consumables segment is segmented further into syringes, tubes, and other consumables. The consumables segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The high growth rate in this segment can be attributed to the growing requirement of consumables to maintain safety and hygienic conditions during diagnostic procedures. These consumables need to be re-purchased for every new procedure as opposed to instruments.



The interventional cardiology: The fastest-growing segment of the contrast media injector market, by application.



Based on application, the contrast media injectors market is segmented into radiology, interventional radiology, and interventional cardiology. In 2019, the interventional cardiology segment had the highest growth rate of the contrast media injectors market. The rising number of the high prevalence of CVD is driving the growth of this application segment.



The hospital: The largest segment of the contrast media injector market, by end-user

Based on end-user, the contrast media injectors market is segmented into hospitals and diagnostic imaging centers. The hospital segment commanded the highest growth rate of the global contrast media injectors market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising number of diagnostic imaging procedures performed in hospitals and the growing inclination of hospitals towards the automation and digitization of radiology patient workflow.



Increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures (including diagnostic imaging systems) in hospitals to improve the quality of patient care, and rising adoption of advanced imaging modalities to improve workflow efficiency in hospitals will also drive market growth.

Major players in this market include are Bayer Ag (Germany), Bracco Imaging S.P.A( Italy), Guerbet Group (France), Ulrich GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Nemoto Kyorindo Co., Ltd. (Japan), Sino Medical-Device Technology Co., Ltd. (Sinomdt) (China), APOLLO RT Co. Ltd. (Hongkong), Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co. Ltd. (China), Shenzen Seacrown Electromechanical Co. Ltd. (China), and Medtron AG (Germany).



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Cancer and CVD

5.2.1.2 Regulatory Approval of a Growing Number of Contrast Agents

5.2.1.3 Increasing Investments, Funds, and Grants by Government Organizations

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Contrast Media Injectors, Consumables, and Accessories

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 IT-Enabled Solutions for Contrast Media Injectors

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Hospital Budget Cuts

5.2.4.2 Dearth of Trained Professionals

5.3 Impact of Covid-19 on the Contrast Media Injectors Market



6 Contrast Media Injectors Market, by Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Injector Systems

6.2.1 CT Injectors

6.2.1.1 Increasing Number of Ct Scans to Boost the Market Growth

6.2.2 MRI Injectors

6.2.2.1 Launch of Technologically Advanced Mri Injectors to Drive Market Growth

6.2.3 Angiography Injectors

6.2.3.1 Rising Prevalence of CVD to Propel Market Growth

6.3 Consumables

6.3.1 Syringes

6.3.1.1 Syringes Market in the APAC to Grow at the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

6.3.2 Tubes

6.3.2.1 Depending on Their Intended Use, Contrast Media Injector Tubes Come in Various Shapes and Sizes

6.3.3 Other Consumables

6.4 Accessories



7 Contrast Media Injectors Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Radiology

7.2.1 Rising Number of Radiology Procedures Using Contrast Media to Drive Market Growth

7.3 Interventional Cardiology

7.3.1 Rising Burden of CVD to Drive Market Growth

7.4 Interventional Radiology

7.4.1 Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures to Bolster Market Growth



8 Contrast Media Injectors Market, by End-user

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hospitals

8.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Diagnostic Imaging Modalities Across Hospitals Likely to Drive Market Growth

8.3 Diagnostic Imaging Centers

8.3.1 Increasing Number of Private Imaging Centers Contributes to Market Growth



9 Contrast Media Injectors Market, by Region



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Ranking Analysis

10.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.4 Competitive Scenario

10.5 Company Profiles

Apollo Rt Co. Ltd.

Bayer AG

Bracco Imaging S.P.A

Guerbet Group

Medtron AG

Nemoto Kyorindo Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Anke High-Tech Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Seacrown Electromechanical Co. Ltd.

Sino Medical Device Technology Co. Ltd.

Ulrich GmbH & Co. Kg.

