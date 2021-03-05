Dems strike new unemployment benefits deal in $1.9T Covid bill

Caitlin Emma, Marianne LeVine and Burgess Everett
·5 min read

Senate Democrats struck a new deal on the unemployment benefits in President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package on Friday, shortly before debate on the bill reached its peak.

A new amendment readied by Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.) would change the aid bill's boosted weekly federal unemployment payments from $400 weekly, as approved by the House, to $300. But the Senate's deal would extend benefits through September instead of August, and the first $10,200 of unemployment benefits will now be non-taxable income. The agreement was hatched by both moderate and progressive Democrats.

Carper's plan will be offered later on Friday during the Senate's marathon voting session on amendments. It also links up the expiration of unemployment benefits with the current lapse of government funding at the end of September.

There's still plenty of drama ahead during the voting series, with the GOP seeking to inflict maximum political pain, starting midday Friday. The protracted ordeal, known as vote-a-rama, is widely despised by members of both parties and guaranteed to leave sleepless members running on fumes just ahead of the bill’s passage in the upper chamber, likely Saturday. But there's no way around it.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer vowed Friday that the Senate would "power through and finish this bill, however long it takes."

“It would be so much better if we could in a bipartisan way, but we need to get it done," he said on the floor. "We’re not going to make the same mistake we made after the last economic downturn, when Congress did too little.”

The legislative endurance run — which allows any member to propose an amendment and command a drawn-out roll call vote — is part of the budget reconciliation process, which Democrats are using to pass Biden’s plan without the need for GOP support. Once the vote-a-rama is done, Senate Democrats could pass the bill on Saturday, with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tie-breaking vote. The amended relief bill would then go back to the House, which must approve the changes before sending the legislation to the president’s desk.

The first amendment will be on raising the minimum wage to $15 hourly, which is set to fail.

Senate Republicans plan to make Democrats pay for leaving them out of the package, forcing votes on dozens upon dozens of amendments after Congress passed five pandemic aid bills with bipartisan support last year. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) on Thursday already forced clerks to read the entire 628-page bill out loud on the floor, which ended at 2:04 a.m. Friday.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell derided the package Friday morning, describing it as a "poorly targeted rush job."

"In this supposed new era of healing leadership, we're about to watch one party ram through a partisan package on the thinnest of margins," McConnell said. "We're going to try to improve the bill. The millions who elected 50 Republican senators will have their voices heard loud and clear."

The Senate already slogged through one vote-a-rama last month, amending a budget measure that unlocked the reconciliation process, which allows Democrats to pass Biden’s package with a simple 51-vote majority in the upper chamber. The agony lasted nearly 15 hours, concluding around 5:30 a.m. after lawmakers voted on a raft of largely symbolic amendments.

But now the main event is Biden’s pandemic package itself — and some amendments are expected to receive bipartisan backing. The change to the bill's extra unemployment benefits, for example, "is the most likely to get bipartisan support,” said Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.). Previously, Senate Democrats planned to keep the House's unemployment benefits but moved to more sharply phase out $1,400 stimulus checks.

Many other amendments will be fruitless messaging votes.

“The whole term vote-a-rama has never sounded to me like it should apply to the ‘world’s greatest deliberative body,’” he added. “It is what it is and it always turns into a largely partisan exercise.”

Senate Budget Chair Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is also expected to offer an amendment to raise the hourly minimum wage to $15 by 2025 after that proposal was forced out of Biden’s plan. The Senate parliamentarian, the upper chamber’s official adviser on procedural matters, said the wage hike violated obscure budget rules guiding the reconciliation process.

The closely watched vote on the minimum wage will force Democrats to take a stance on the issue, which has divided progressives and moderates in the caucus.

Sen. Rand Paul asks questions during a Senate hearing.
Sen. Rand Paul asks questions during a Senate hearing.

When asked Thursday about GOP stamina to make the whole affair as agonizing as possible, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) flexed his bicep.

During the last vote-a-rama, Democrats and Republicans joined together to approve amendments ensuring that $1,400 stimulus checks wouldn’t go to “upper-income taxpayers,” to prevent undocumented immigrants from receiving stimulus checks and prevent tax hikes on small businesses during the health crisis, among other issues.

Democrats shot down GOP amendments that would prohibit the cancellation of border wall contracts and deny federal cash to schools that don't reopen even after teachers are vaccinated, among many other failed tweaks.

“You’re never ready for it, vote-a-rama, but you have to be prepared for it,” said Sen. Richard Shelby of Alabama, the Senate’s top Republican appropriator.

“Sometimes you ask the question, why didn’t we start it earlier in the day and rationally approach things?" Shelby added. "But sometimes, it turns out, both sides stretch it into the wee hours of the morning.”

