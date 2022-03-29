A 19-year-old male died and a 16-year-old male was critically injured following a shooting early Tuesday morning outside a house in west-central Abilene.

Abilene police were dispatched at about 12:45 a.m. to the 400 block of South La Salle Drive after residents reported hearing several gunshots, according to an Abilene Police Department news release.

Police discovered the two teens shot outside a house. Both were transported to a hospital, where the older victim died.

Detectives with the major investigations bureau are working to identify a possible suspect or suspects, the release said.

Any information regarding the homicide can be reported to Abilene Crime Stoppers at 325-676-8477. Tips are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

The homicide is the fourth this year.

► On Feb. 27, Chyanne Villarreal, 24, of Lubbock, died in an Abilene hospital after being shot by her male companion in a local hotel. He fatally shot himself.

► On Feb. 1, Paul John Delacruz, 35, of Abilene, was shot to death at an apartment complex in the 300 block of North Mockingbird Lane. Two other people were injured.

Arthur Jesse Gallegoz, 22, was indicted March 17 on one count of murder and two counts of aggravated assault in connection with the incident.

► On Jan. 20, Samuel Shawn Berry was shot to death in the 200 block of Miss Ellie Lane in far south Abilene. A woman also was shot and a man stabbed.

Police said an investigation into the domestic disturbance led them to charging Matthew Marquez, 37, with first-degree felony murder and two counts of first-degree felony aggravated assault family violence.

There were eight homicides in Abilene in 2021 and three in 2020.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: 1 Abilene teen killed, another injured in overnight shooting