1 adult, 1 juvenile shot while driving on Cottage Hill Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An adult and a juvenile were shot while driving on Cottage Hill Road near Wildwood Drive on Thursday night, according to a Mobile Police Department spokesperson.

INCIDENT LOCATION:

The department does not have information about the extent of their injuries at this time.

Mobile provides additional parking for Mardi Gras season

This is a developing story. News 5 will provide updates when more information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.