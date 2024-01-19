1 adult, 1 juvenile shot while driving on Cottage Hill Road
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An adult and a juvenile were shot while driving on Cottage Hill Road near Wildwood Drive on Thursday night, according to a Mobile Police Department spokesperson.
INCIDENT LOCATION:
The department does not have information about the extent of their injuries at this time.
Mobile provides additional parking for Mardi Gras season
This is a developing story. News 5 will provide updates when more information becomes available.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.