1 adult, 1 juvenile shot in drive-by shooting at Orlando restaurant

Orlando police are investigating a Saturday night shooting that left one adult male and one juvenile male with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened at 11:58 p.m. on the 2200 block of South Kirkman Road at The Juicy Crab Restaurant.

Witnesses told police that someone drove by the restaurant as three people were entering the business and started shooting in their direction.

According to the police, both victims were transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Police have not released any details on the shooter, or the vehicle involved.

