1 adult, 4 children killed in Hardy County fire

HARDY COUNTY, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Five people died in a fire in the early hours of Saturday in Hardy County.

Hardy County 911 received a call at about 5 a.m. about a house fire on Wood Edge Rd., near the community of Mathias. One woman was able to escape and was taken to the hospital.

15-year-old boy driving stolen minivan killed in head-on collision in Clinton, police say

The State Fire Marshal said a man and four children died in the fire. The man was 28 years old and the children were all between one and five years old.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, due to the severe amount of damage to the home. No smoke alarms were found among the debris, the State Fire Marshal stated in a press release.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.