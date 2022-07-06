1 adult, 5 minors charged in Westmoreland County fatal shooting on July 3

One adult and five minors are facing charges in the shooting death of a man in Westmoreland County on July 3.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney’s office said that Jason Raiford was shot and killed in New Kensington in a seemingly senseless act of violence.

Westmoreland County dispatchers say that police responded to the Valley at around 2 p.m.

The incident occurred at the Valley Royal Court along Fifth Avenue.

Channel 11 observed police finding what appeared to be a large, high-powered rifle.

In a press release, the District Attorney’s office said six total people are now charged.

Four of the minors and the adult are charged with criminal homicide, murder in the second degree, two counts of robbery, aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy and possession of a firearm by minor.

Those individuals are 16-year-old Da’Montae Brooks, 18-year-old Elijah Gary, 17-year-old Jonathan Felder, 15-year-old Avian Molter and 14-year-old Braedon Dickinson.

Amir Kennedy, 14, whom investigators are searching for because they believe he shot Raiford, is facing charges of criminal homicide, murder in the second degree, two counts of robbery, aggravated assault, and criminal conspiracy.

So far, police have arrested two minors on felony gun charges and have issued an arrest warrant for Kennedy. Dickinson is currently in custody.

Along with Kennedy, police are searching for Brooks, Gary, Felder and Molter. Anyone who knows their whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or New Kensington police at (724) 339-7534.

The District Attorney’s office also urged the public to stay vigilant as they may be armed and are dangerous.

“This type of violence will not be tolerated in Westmoreland County. Thank you to all law enforcement officers, agencies, and assistant district attorneys involved in this investigation,” District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said.

The investigation is ongoing.

