UPDATE 3-Afghan acting PM calls for official recognition of Taliban administration

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Adds context of conference, quotes from deputy prime minister)

KABUL, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Afghanistan's acting prime minister, Mullah Hasan Akhund, on Wednesday called for international governments to officially recognise the country's Taliban administration, saying at a news conference in Kabul that all conditions had been met.

"I ask all governments, especially Islamic countries, that they should start recognition," Akhund said, in his first major public broadcast appearance since he assumed the role in September.

Akhund was addressing a major economic conference in Kabul where senior administration officials gathered with representatives of 20 countries and the United Nations.

Foreign powers have been reluctant to recognise the Taliban administration which took over Afghanistan in August while Western nations led by the United States have frozen billions of dollars worth of Afghan banking assets and cut off development funding that once formed the backbone of Afghanistan's economy.

Akhund and other Taliban administration officials made an appeal at the news conference, also attended by United Nations officials, for a loosening of restrictions on money into the country, blaming its growing economic crisis on the freezing of funds.

"Short-term aid is not the solution; we must try to find a way to solve problems fundamentally," he said.

The international community has ramped up humanitarian aid, designed to address urgent needs and largely bypass official channels. But as the country faces a cash crunch and a deteriorating economy over the harsh winter, millions of people have plunged into poverty.

The UN Secretary General's Special Representative for Afghanistan Deborah Lyons also spoke at the event, saying Afghanistan's economic crisis was a serious problem that needed to be addressed by all countries.

"The United Nations is working to revitalise Afghanistan's economy and fundamentally address Afghanistan's economic problems," she said.

The country's Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Baradar asked that more efforts be made to help Afghanistan overcome its economic crisis, including enabling its banking system to operate.

"Now the world and international organizations know about Afghanistan's problems, therefore we ask that the world especially the UN not wastes more time on doing their responsibility about Afghanistan," he said.

He echoed calls for economic solutions to go beyond humanitarian aid and emphasised the importance of the private sector.

"The private sector is very important. If this sector stands up, Afghanistan's economic problem largely will be solved," he said. "We want to make Afghanistan self-sufficient, and it is not possible without a private sector." (Reporting by Kabul newsroom; Writing by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Hugh Lawson)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Police: Man found fatally shot at north Phoenix motel, suspect outstanding

    Officers responded to reports of a shooting at a motel near 23rd Avenue and Bell Road at around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

  • LETTER: Insurrection? DOJ seems more interested in 'selective' justice

    Comparing Jan 6. to Pearl Harbor and 9/11 was beyond sick. People who break the law should be charged based on the crime, not their political views.

  • Taliban Intensify Efforts to Take Control of Afghanistan’s Overseas Embassies

    Afghanistan’s new rulers are stepping up a campaign for control of the country’s diplomatic outposts, most of which continue to be run by appointees of the former, U.S.-backed government.

  • Iran starts trial of Arab separatist leader linked to military parade attack

    DUBAI (Reuters) -An Iranian ethnic Arab separatist leader went on trial in Iran on Tuesday on charges of involvement in an attack on a 2018 military parade that killed 25 people and several other bombings, state media reported. Iran said in 2020 that its security forces arrested Habib Farajollah Chaab, a dissident Swedish-Iranian dual national, without saying where or how he was captured. Neighbouring Turkey later detained 11 people, accusing them of involvement in Chaab's abduction and smuggling to Iran.

  • The House Looks Into Crypto's Energy Impact

    A House committee will take a look at crypto and its energy requirements this week. It’s another congressional look at crypto, in this week's State of Crypto newsletter.

  • Jewellery helps Richemont sales jump amid post-pandemic luxury revival

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Strong demand for its jewellery and watches in the Americas and Europe in a post-pandemic rebound helped quarterly sales at Cartier owner Richemont rise by nearly a third, the world's second-largest luxury group said on Wednesday. Sales at Richemont rose to 5.658 billion euros ($6.41 billion) in the company's third quarter ended December, a 32% increase when currency swings were removed. The performance was 38% better than the 2019 Christmas quarter before the pandemic hit, Richemont said in a statement.

  • Big Credit Suisse investor Harris backs new chairman - paper

    One of the largest shareholders of Credit Suisse has backed the embattled bank's new chairman, Axel Lehmann, the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper said on Wednesday. Harris Associates, the bank's third biggest investor with a stake of 5%, according to Refinitiv data, said it retained confidence in the bank and its strategic plan, Deputy Chairman David Herro told the paper. "We are disappointed that António Horta-Osório has left Credit Suisse, given his talents and the restructuring plan he has initiated," Herro said in a statement.

  • The Trump Org claimed an apartment was worth $25 million while also offering it to Ivanka Trump for $8 million, New York AG alleges in fraud case

    New York's attorney general identified a luxury Park Avenue apartment leased by Ivanka Trump as being part of a possible value-inflation fraud.

  • Trump lawyers to Supreme Court: Jan. 6 committee 'will not be harmed by delay'

    Former President Trump's lawyers told the Supreme Court that the House committee probing the Jan. 6 attack would suffer no harm if the justices delayed the transfer of Trump administration records to congressional investigators.The bold assertion came amid an ongoing legal clash between Trump and the House panel over whether a trove of records that investigators say would shed light on the deadly Capitol riot is covered by the former president's...

  • China condemns plans by Slovenia to upgrade Taiwan ties

    China on Wednesday condemned plans by Slovenia to upgrade relations with self-governing Taiwan, a move likely to spark diplomatic and economic retaliation against the tiny Central European country. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said China was “shocked by this and strongly opposed to it,” but gave no immediate details on how Beijing would respond. “It is a dangerous statement made by the Slovenian leader that overtly challenges the one-China principle and supports Taiwan independence," Zhao told reporters at a daily briefing, referring to comments Monday by Slovenia’s Prime Minister Janez Jansa.

  • MSNBC Thanks 'Loyal Viewer' Trump After Hosts Read Insulting Statement Aloud

    "Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough joked that the former president "can't quit us."

  • ‘Everything is gray except for the blood.’ Here’s what Russia really wants in Ukraine | Opinion

    As the Russians menace Ukraine by amassing at least 100,000 troops at the border, it is time to ask what Russian President Vladimir Putin is really after.

  • New York Attorney General: We Found ‘Significant Evidence’ of Trump Organization Fraud

    ReutersNew York Attorney General Letitia James asked a court late Tuesday night to compel Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Ivanka Trump to testify under oath, saying that her office’s investigation into the Trump Organization had uncovered “significant evidence” of fraud. James said in a tweet, “We have uncovered significant evidence indicating that the Trump Organization used fraudulent and misleading asset valuations on multiple properties to obtain economic benefits, including loans, insur

  • Russia says it will take nothing less but NATO expansion ban

    Russia maintained a tough posture amid the tensions over its troop buildup near Ukraine, with a top diplomat warning Wednesday that Moscow will accept nothing less but “watertight” U.S. guarantees precluding NATO's expansion to Ukraine. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, who led the Russian delegation at the security talks with the U.S. in Geneva last week, reaffirmed that Moscow has no intentions of invading Ukraine as the West fears, but said that receiving Western security guarantees is the categoric imperative for Moscow.

  • 'Sick and twisted' executive councilors deny healthcare to NH women: Letters

    I wish it were in my power to deny those four councilors their health care, to see how they like it. Unfortunately, it is not in my power, nor should it be in their power to cause so much pain and suffering for so many, based on a depraved ideology.

  • Fox News host Laura Ingraham’s glee at general’s Covid diagnosis sparks outrage

    Rightwing presenter called a ‘merchant of death’ after mockingly applauding as she revealed Gen Mark Milley’s positive testUS politics – live coverage Laura Ingraham highlighted people who have tested positive despite being vaccinated. One critic wrote: ‘Not sure when hate become a Christian value.’ Photograph: Mark J Terrill/AP The rightwing Fox News host Laura Ingraham has stoked outrage by announcing that the chairman of the US joint chiefs of staff had tested positive for Covid-19 – and appl

  • Democrats Can Salvage Biden’s Presidency With These Three Simple Moves

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero/The Daily Beast/GettyWe’re a year into the Biden presidency and the historic moment for broadscale change has come and is probably gone. Democrats are deflated, dreams of addressing society’s unmet needs — like strengthening the social safety net and addressing climate change — have been pared down and postponed. Voting rights are compromised and promises of transformational change have been shelved, at least for now.Reality is here. The time for wishful thin

  • Justices suggest Boston should have flown 'Christian flag'

    Supreme Court justices seemed to have little doubt Tuesday that Boston was wrong to refuse to fly a banner described as a Christian flag outside City Hall. Arguments at the high court appeared to unite justices on the left and right in favor of Harold Shurtleff, a conservative activist. Shurtleff wanted to fly a white banner with a red cross on a blue background in the upper left corner, called the Christian flag.

  • Trump Is Reportedly Very Nervous About 1 Potential 2024 Republican Rival

    The former president is angry that one possible candidate hasn't deferred to him.

  • Some QAnon Believers Think JFK Disguised Himself As Trump At Arizona Rally

    They claim the person who showed up at the event appeared to be shorter than the "real" Donald Trump.