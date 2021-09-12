UPDATE 1-Afghan pilots start leaving Uzbekistan for UAE, despite Taliban pressure-source

Phil Stewart
·3 min read

(Adds details)

By Phil Stewart

WASHINGTON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - U.S.-trained Afghan pilots and other personnel held in an Uzbek camp for about a month began leaving the country on Sunday, one of the pilots told Reuters, under a U.S. deal that came despite Taliban demands for the return of the Afghans and their aircraft.

The first group is at least initially heading to the United Arab Emirates, the pilot said, speaking on condition of anonymity. The transfer was expected to take place in several waves, starting on Sunday and ending in the next day or so.

Reuters was first to report that the pilots have started departing Uzbekistan. The U.S. State Department and Uzbekistan's mission to the United Nations in New York did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters previously disclosed tension at the Uzbek camp, with the pilots fearing being sent back to Afghanistan https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/exclusive-theyll-kill-us-afghan-pilots-held-uzbek-camp-fear-deadly-homecoming-2021-09-03 and killed by the Taliban. The Taliban have said they will not carry out reprisals after taking control of the country in August.

It was not immediately clear what would happen to the 46 aircraft, including A-29 light attack planes and UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, that the pilots flew to neighboring Uzbekistan as ground forces collapsed and the Taliban swept to power.

Current and former U.S. officials have told Reuters that the Taliban pressured Uzbekistan to hand over the aircraft and personnel.

John Herbst, a former U.S. ambassador to Uzbekistan, applauded the U.S. evacuation effort, saying the United States owed it to the Afghan pilots.

"I hope we have plans underway to make sure the aircraft they got out get back to the United States and certainly do not return to the Taliban," he said.

The Taliban did not respond to a request for comment on the Uzbek situation. The group seized aircraft including helicopters and drones as Afghan forces melted away last month, and it has called for the return for the aircraft flown out of the country before its fighters seized power in Kabul.

Afghanistan's new rulers have said they will invite former military personnel to join the country's revamped security forces and that they will come to no harm.

That offer rings hollow to Afghan pilots who spoke with Reuters. Even before the Taliban takeover, the U.S.-trained, English-speaking pilots had become their prime targets. Taliban fighters tracked them down and assassinated some pilots. https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/afghan-pilots-assassinated-by-taliban-us-withdraws-2021-07-09

At the Uzbek camp, near the city of Termez, pilots had described feeling like prisoners, with highly restricted movement, and insufficient food and medicine.

Hopes began to lift about a week ago when U.S. officials arrived to carry out biometric screening of the Afghans -- many of whom fled with just the clothes on their back. (Reporting by Phil Stewart, additional reporting by Michelle Nichols and Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Daniel Wallis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Iran and UN watchdog reach deal on nuclear monitoring

    Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency reached an agreement on Sunday that will allow the United Nations' nuclear watchdog group to provide upkeep on its monitoring cameras at Iranian nuclear sites.Why it matters: The last-minute agreement prevents another crisis on the road to restoring the 2015 nuclear deal, as Iran was on the cusp of being censured for violating its agreement with the IAEA, per the New York Times.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for f

  • The Latest: Qatar sends high-level delegation to Afghanistan

    The Middle Eastern State of Qatar, which has played an outsized role in Afghanistan since the Taliban’s sweep to power on Aug. 15, has sent a delegation to Kabul. It is the highest diplomatic level delegation to visit the Afghan capital since the Taliban announced their interim Cabinet. Taliban political spokesman Suhail Shaheen tweeted Sunday about the high-level delegation, saying it included Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdur Rahman Al-Thani, the deputy prime minister who is also Qatar’s foreign minister.

  • Syria city back to a kind of normalcy after cease-fire

    The badly damaged old section of the southern Syrian city of Daraa, which until recently was held by opposition gunmen, appeared to slowly return to some sense of normalcy Sunday. The capture of Daraa al-Balad marked another victory for President Bashar Assad, whose forces now control much of the country 10 years after Syria's civil war began. A Russian-negotiated cease-fire deal went into effect last week to end a government siege and intense fighting in Daraa city with rebel fighters holed up in Daraa al-Balad.

  • Israel catches two more escaped Palestinian militants, police say

    NAZARETH, Israel (Reuters) -Israeli forces on Saturday captured two more of the six Palestinian militants who escaped from a maximum security jail this week, a police spokesperson said. The two men were found in a truck parking lot in an Arab village in northern Israel, near the city of Nazareth, where two other escapees were captured hours earlier. Their prison break on Monday, through a hole in their prison cell floor, delighted Palestinians and embarrassed Israel.

  • Analysis-As West ponders aid for Afghanistan, China and Pakistan quick to provide relief

    As international donors gather in Geneva on Monday to discuss humanitarian relief for Afghanistan under Taliban rule, neighbours China and Pakistan have already reached out with aid and discussions of future assistance. Yet the United States and other Western nations are reluctant to provide the Taliban with funds until the Islamist militant movement provides assurances that it will uphold human rights, and in particular the rights of women. "The understandable purpose is to deny these funds to the de facto Taliban administration," Deborah Lyons, the U.N. Secretary General's special representative for Afghanistan, told the U.N. Security Council this week.

  • Manchin favors trimming Biden budget plan by more than half

    A Democratic senator vital to the fate of President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion plan for social and environmental spending said Sunday he won’t support even half that amount or the ambitious timetable envisioned for passing it. The stand by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., was described as unacceptable by the chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, who is helping craft the measure. With congressional committees working toward the target of Wednesday set by party leaders to have the bill drafted, Manchin made clear his view, in a series of television interviews, that there was “no way” Congress would meet the late September goal from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for passage.

  • South Carolina football makes final cut for talented local receiving prospect

    Antonio Williams was offered by South Carolina in November.

  • Full transcript of "Face the Nation" on September 12, 2021

    On this "Face the Nation" broadcast, Dr. Anthony Fauci and Governor Phil Murphy join Margaret Brennan.

  • Biden’s visit to Idaho could impact flights at Boise Airport. Here’s what we know.

    Many details of the visit have not been released.

  • The Solar Boom Has A Supply Chain Problem

    Solar will be a key force in global energy transition, but the renewable boom is facing some glaring supply chain challenges

  • Taliban tightens grip on Afghanistan as extremists cheer U.S. withdrawal

    CBS News' Charlie D'Agata reports from Pakistan as the Taliban solidifies control over neighboring Afghanistan.

  • Stephen Breyer says he doesn't 'intend to die' on the Supreme Court but decided not to retire

    At 83 years old, Breyer is the oldest justice currently serving on the Supreme Court. Prominent progressives have called for him to step away.

  • U.S. Judge denies Capitol rioter's request for temporary release from prison

    A federal judge on Friday denied a request from the Capitol riot defendant known as the QAnon Shaman for temporary release from prison while he awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to a riot-related felony charge. On Sept. 3, Jacob Chansley pleaded guilty to obstructing an official proceeding. While in extended pre-trial detention, Chansley was diagnosed with transient schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, depression and anxiety.

  • Two women campaign to become France's 1st female president

    Two French politicians kicked off their presidential campaigns Sunday, seeking to become France’s first female leader in next year’s spring election. The far-right National Rally party's Marine Le Pen and Paris' Socialist mayor, Anne Hidalgo, both launched their presidential platforms in widely expected moves. This includes battles among multiple potential candidates on the right — including another female politician Valerie Pecresse — and among the Greens.

  • Billions of dollars in pandemic aid for hospitals and nursing homes is being handed out

    WASHINGTON - The Biden administration said Friday it is releasing billions of dollars that frustrated hospitals, nursing homes and other health-care providers have been awaiting for months to alleviate the coronavirus pandemic's financial burden. In an announcement from the Department of Health and Human Services, officials said that $17 billion will be distributed to health-care providers to help cope with extra expenses and lost revenue, with smaller facilities and practices being paid more ge

  • Asking price, not uncertainty, caused Dolphins to balk at Deshaun Watson trade

    Two weeks ago, many throughout the league believed that the Texans would imminently trade quarterback Deshaun Watson to the Dolphins. That feeling made its way to the league office, given that (per a source with knowledge of the situation) the Dolphins were communicating with 345 Park Avenue to get more information about Watson’s status. The [more]

  • Former Cuban political prisoner given eviction notice. Mayor Levine Cava steps in

    Ana Lazara Rodriguez, the former Cuban political prisoner who has been waging a legal battle since February to remain in her home, received an eviction notice on the door of her Miami home Saturday morning.

  • Biden Tells Top Democrats He’s Preparing Lobbying Blitz on Filibuster Reform, Voting Rights

    The president, sources say, has promised to lean on centrists to change the filibuster rules and save Democrats' imperiled effort to pass a new voting rights bill

  • China tells Alibaba, Tencent to open platforms up to each other - media

    China's industry ministry has told technology companies including Alibaba Group Ltd and Tencent Holdings Ltd to stop blocking each other's website links from their platforms, the 21st Century Business Herald said Saturday. The newspaper, citing unnamed sources, said the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology proposed standards to companies on Friday for instant messaging services, telling them all platforms must be unblocked by a certain time. The move is the latest in a regulatory crackdown spanning industries from tech to entertainment and gaming companies.

  • Remembering a close call on 9/11: Waiting to visit World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001

    Bob Kustra recounts how he and his wife almost went to the twin towers early that morning.