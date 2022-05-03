UPDATE 1-Amazon France pay deal rejected by unions on last day of talks

·2 min read

(Adds Amazon comment)

PARIS, May 3 (Reuters) - Most unions at U.S. e-commerce giant Amazon's French arm rejected the company's 2022 pay proposal on the final day of talks, but no immediate industrial action is planned, union representatives said.

A group unions had proposed a 5% pay increase to compensate for a sharp rise in inflation in France. The company, meanwhile, offered a 3.5% general increase from June 1, with only the CFE-CGC management union accepting the terms, union sources said.

"In any other year this would have been a good proposal but, since December, inflation is rocketing, with energy, food and other prices going up sharply," said Jean-Francois Berot, a representative of the SUD union.

Union sources said there could be some employee action in the coming days or weeks, but no strikes have been planned so far.

A statement from Amazon said that its proposal was better than the 2-2.5% median wage increases at big companies this year. It also said that salaries for Amazon France staff have risen by more than 5.6% over the past 12 months, which it said corresponded to increases to the French minimum wage over that period.

"We are pleased to confirm Amazon’s competitive wage increase proposal, which we believe is fair for our employees and will now be implemented in our eight fulfilment centres, including other financial measures," it said.

A company spokeswoman said that the 3.5% increase will be on top of existing benefits such as free shares and contributions to transport costs.

"The company had threatened to lower its offer to 3% if there was no deal by Tuesday, but in the end Amazon stuck with the 3.5% offer. The proposal will pass, but without (majority) union approval," said CFDT union member Morgane Boulard.

In April all of Amazon's eight logistics centres in France were hit by staff walkouts tied to a dispute over pay.

Amazon said it employs close to 15,500 staff on permanent contracts in France and plans to create 3,000 more permanent positions this year.

(Reporting by GV De Clercq Editing by David Gregorio and David Goodman)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Pete Davidson Might Be Paying Tribute to Kim Kardashian’s Kids with This Intimate Gesture

    Pete Davidson may have paid a very sweet (and very permanent!) homage to Kim Kardashian’s children. While leaving his stand up show last Friday, the comedian was spotted with a tattoo with the letters KNSCP — and fans are speculating that it stands for Kim, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. The letters are small, located […]

  • Main negotiators reach 'outcome' on COVID vaccine IP waiver -WTO

    The four main parties to negotiations on an intellectual property waiver for COVID-19 vaccines have prepared an "outcome document" for approval by the broader membership, the WTO said on Tuesday, with its chief hoping for a final deal by June. WTO director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who has made vaccine equity her top priority since taking office in 2021, has been working for months to broker a compromise between the United States, the European Union, India and South Africa to break an 18-month-long impasse. "What the discussions were aiming at was coming up with something workable," Okonjo-Iweala told Reuters, saying she hoped the WTO's 164 members would finalise and approve the proposal by a major conference in June.

  • Amazon workers reject union at second New York facility

    Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Keenan joins the Live show to discuss the rejection for unionization from a second warehouse in New York City.

  • ETFs for the Driverless Car Revolution

    Investors wanting in on the driverless car revolution can now buy into three ETFs related to this area of innovation.

  • As some states hit record low unemployment, Fed faces tough adjustment

    When Georgia matched its record low unemployment rate of 3.4% last October, officials in the southern U.S. state could, in an important sense, mark the COVID-19 pandemic's economic impact as being behind them. The Labor Department is due to release the April employment report on Friday.

  • Oil Traders Are Already Treating Russian Crude Like It’s Banned

    (Bloomberg) -- Within the next few days, it seems increasingly likely that the European Union will announce some kind of gradual embargo that prevents member states from purchasing Russian oil in response to the invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 BillionUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechEnd

  • Senior Fellow, Hoover Institution Niall Ferguson joins Yahoo Finance

    Senior Fellow, Hoover Institution Niall Ferguson joins Andy Serwer, Yahoo Finance Editor-in-Chief to discuss Ferguson’s take on the current state of Russia and Ukraine, the possibility of Putin provoking NATO, and the stability within Russia and China.

  • How To Trade A Calendar Spread On Amazon Stock

    Think you can't make money in Amazon anymore? This calendar spread doesn't need the price to rise in order to profit.

  • Nutrien may raise potash output as sanctions curb Russia supply

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -Canada's Nutrien, the world's largest fertilizer company, is weighing further increases to potash production as sanctions continue to limit shipments from Russia and Belarus, interim Chief Executive Ken Seitz said on Tuesday. Prices of crop nutrients such as potash have skyrocketed as sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine have disrupted already tight supplies. The price increases have raised concerns about food shortages as some farmers apply less fertilizer while boosting profits for producers including Nutrien and Mosaic Co .

  • Can Chip Makers AMD and Nvidia Deliver?

    Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Nvidia pass a crucial test in this month of May. Worried about global growth, investors have fled tech and semiconductor and microprocessor makers in particular, despite seemingly solid fundamentals. AMD shares are down 37.1% since Dec. 31.

  • Guard Who Fled With Murder Inmate Was Cashed Up and Eyeing Florida, Her Family Says

    Lauderdale County Sheriff’s OfficeAn Alabama corrections official who vanished with an inmate facing capital murder charges “may have been brainwashed” into helping him escape, her mother-in-law said Tuesday.The pair could be anywhere by now, Frances White told The Daily Beast, explaining that Lauderdale County Assistant Director of Corrections Vicky Sue White, 56, was frugal and had amassed enough money to keep her afloat for some time.“She had said that she’d like to live in Florida, that’s th

  • New surveillance video shows moments ‘Pedal Pub’ crashed, injuring 15 people, 2 critically

    Police also released body camera video from an officer responding to the scene, who says that several people are bleeding and one may have a serious head injury.

  • Search underway for four missing children ages 9-16 in north Mississippi

    The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office is searching for four children who have gone missing from north Mississippi.

  • Explosion at Russian factory that produces charges for air defence and Grad multiple rocket launchers

    ROMAN PETRENKO - MONDAY, 2 MAY 2022, 17:17 Late in the evening on 1 May, there was a powerful explosion on the territory of the Perm Powder Plant. Two people were killed. Source: 59.ru, Echo of Perm, Interfax Details: Eyewitnesses said they heard "a sudden noise that shook the windows".

  • Occupiers worried that their "revelations" were intercepted by Ukraines Security Service, but did not change their mind about killing

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - TUESDAY, 3 MAY, 2022, 12:14 PM The Russian occupiers are worried that after [their communications] were intercepted by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), they may be tried at home.

  • 12-year-old boy who missed school bus lured to Brookhaven apartment, molested by two men

    After they assaulted the boy, the gave him five dollars and threatened to hurt him if they told anyone, prosecutors said.

  • ‘White Lives Matter’ signs found in progressive Midtown neighborhood

    Neighbors told FOX13 it’s surprising because Cooper-Young is arguably the most progressive area in the Mid-South.

  • Maryland Woman Said She Returned From Vacation To Find Squatters In Her Bed

    Two Maryland residents returned to their apartment after going on vacation and found a pair of strangers sleeping in their home.

  • 2 Georgia men facing charges for illegally killing nearly 11-foot gator

    The poachers busted out the truck’s back window in their haste to get away.

  • Jury awards $15M in damages in UVA lacrosse player's killing

    A former University of Virginia lacrosse player is liable for fatally beating his girlfriend in 2010 and must pay $15 million in damages in a wrongful death lawsuit, a jury found Monday. George Huguely V is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence in the killing of Yeardley Love after being convicted of second-degree murder during a 2012 criminal trial. The lawsuit sought to hold Huguely civilly liable in Love's death and asked the jury to award $29.5 million in compensatory damages, plus $1 million in punitive damages.