UPDATE 1-American released in transfer between Ukraine, Russians -White House

(Adds Kirby comments on war in winter)

WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - A U.S. citizen has been released as part of a prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine, where the war is not likely to wind down before year's end, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Wednesday.

Kirby would not release additional details, citing privacy concerns. The head of Ukraine's presidential administration, Andriy Yermak, earlier identified the American as Suedi Murekezi.

Asked about prospects for negotiating an end to the war with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kirby said violent fighting continued.

"Just given what we're seeing in the air and on the ground in Ukraine, it's difficult to conclude that this war will be over by year's end," Kirby told reporters at a briefing.

"So there is active fighting going on right now. We would expect that that will continue for some time going forward."

Without mentioning Putin or negotiations, Kirby warned against getting lulled into a belief that the harsh winter weather would curtail war maneuvers in the air or on the ground.

"While that is true, we have no expectation that the fighting will stop in the winter months to come," he said. (Reporting by Steve Holland and Doina Chiacu; editing by Jonathan Oatis)