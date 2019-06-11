UPDATE 1-Argentina's Macri chooses moderate Peronist as VP candidate

(Adds details from tweet, market reaction)

BUENOS AIRES, June 11 (Reuters) - Moderate Peronist Senator Miguel Pichetto will run as vice president under Argentine President Mauricio Macri in October elections, the president wrote on Twitter on Tuesday, a selection that could help broaden the leader's voting base.

In a series of tweets, Macri called the October election an opportunity to "consolidate democracy" and laid out a series of goals such as defending human rights and combating crime.

"For all of this, we'll need to build agreements with a lot of generosity and patriotism, which all Argentines that share these values can support," Marci wrote.

"Because of all of this, I want to announce that Miguel Angel Pichetto will accompany me as vice-presidential candidate."

