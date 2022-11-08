1 arrest, nearly 1.5 tons of pot seized in Cave Junction raids

Nov. 7—A man faces felony marijuana charges accusing him of an illicit marijuana operation linked to two Cave Junction area properties that allegedly involved more than a ton of processed marijuana.

James Enrico Rossi, 30, was charged Monday in Josephine County Circuit Court with two counts of unlawfully possessing a marijuana item linked to search warrants issued Wednesday in the 8600 block of Caves Highway and 3700 block of Holland Loop Road, according to court filings and a news advisory issued Wednesday by the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section.

Leading up to the Wednesday search, police allegedly witnessed Rossi move "more than 100 pounds of marijuana" to the Caves Highway address Oct. 21 and applied for a search warrant, according to an affidavit filed Friday by OSP.

OSP and the multiagency Josephine County Marijuana Enforcement Team say they found approximately 1 ton of dried, processed illegal marijuana products "in the form of flower buds, concentrates and extracts" at the Holland Loop road property Nov. 2, and another 960 pounds of unlicensed processed marijuana at the property on Caves Highway, among multiple firearms and evidence the illicit cannabis was being exported.

At Rossi's home in the 8600 block of Caves Highway, police say they also seized seven firearms, a cargo trailer and 8 pounds of illicit THC extracts.

At the Holland Loop Road property, police say they found 916 illegal marijuana plants, another firearm and 2,000 pounds of dried processed illegal marijuana products. Five individuals were detained, questioned and released.

Rossi made his initial circuit court appearance on the two felony marijuana possession charges. At the hearing, Judge Matthew Galli set bail at $20,000, and Rossi was released from jail after posting 10% bond.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 10.

