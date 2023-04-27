1 arrested, 1 at large in possible Renton home invasion

One person was arrested and a second is on the run after a possible home invasion burglary in Renton Thursday morning.

Shortly before 9 a.m., King County dispatch received a 911 call about a burglary at a home in the 18900 block of 127th Place Southeast.

Several people were in the house during the burglary. It is not yet known if the intruders knew the occupants were home when they broke in.

As deputies were on their way to the home, they saw a car fleeing the scene, and there was a short chase before the suspects crashed into an occupied car near Southeast 192nd Street and 106th Avenue Southeast, according to King County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Eric White.

Deputies set up a perimeter with help from Kent and Renton officers. A K-9 unit and the sheriff’s office Guardian One helicopter were used in the search for the suspects.

One person was arrested. A second suspect is still at large. No description has been released.

A stolen gun was recovered during the search.

The car that was used by the suspects was stolen.



