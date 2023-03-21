1 arrested, 1 on the run after Flagler County drug house shut down for second time this month

One person was arrested and another suspect is missing after deputies served a narcotics-related search warrant at a home for the second time this month, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Elkins and Todd Blanchard are both facing multiple charges, the sheriff’s department said.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office Special Investigations Unit, SWAT Team and Sheriff Rick Staly served the search warrant on County Road 302 that stemmed from a previous undercover operation conducted by the SIU.

During the search warrant detectives seized cocaine, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia. Blanchard, the person who was the target of the search warrant, was not on scene and is now a fugitive wanted for several narcotics-related charges, according to a news release.

Blanchard’s previous criminal history includes Lewd and Lascivious Molestation of a Victim Under 12, Trafficking Fentanyl, and Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Sell/Manufacture/Deliver, among others offenses, the news release states.

A traffic stop on March 9 on a vehicle leaving the property led to detectives noticing activity considtent with narcotics sales. An arrest warrant was obtained for Elkins for trafficking methamphetamine after approximately 14.10 grams were located inside his vehicle on the traffic stop. Elkins was arrested Wednesday and found with another r15 grams of methamphetamine on his person. He was transported to the inmate detention facility and later released after posting $75,000 bond.

“Another great job by our SWAT and SIU Unit,” Sheriff Rick Staly said in a news release. “This repeat poison peddler won’t turn his life around, so he needs to go to prison before he kills someone by selling a lethal dose of his poison. We are actively looking for Todd Blanchard. Not only is he a sex offender, but he is also a poison peddler spreading poison throughout Flagler County.”

Anyone with information on Blanchard’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 386-313-4911 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS (8477) or email Tips@FlaglerSheriff.com.

