1 arrested, 1 sough in recent counterfeit case

Jul. 16—Police recently arrested an Ohio man whom they believe used counterfeit money earlier this month at a local business.

According to a Kokomo Police Department media release, Dustin J. Ray, 35, is now facing two counts of forgery, both Level 6 felonies, for his alleged role in the incident.

Ray was arrested without incident on July 9 after being located at a residence in the 800 block of West State Street, and he has since bonded out of the Howard County Jail on $900 bond.

His next hearing in Howard Superior Court 1 is slated for 9 a.m. July 27.

It was on July 5 that officers were dispatched to Walgreens, 2400 W. Sycamore St., in reference to two individuals who entered the business and paid for several items with counterfeit $50 bills.

The pair — now believed to be Ray and a still unidentified female — was captured on store surveillance footage, and police are still asking the public for help in locating the female at this time.

If you have any information on her identification or whereabouts, or further information on the case, you are urged to contact Capt. Mike Banush at 765-456-7278 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.