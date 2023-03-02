1 arrested, 1 wanted in baby’s death ‘due to acute fentanyl intoxication,’ Jacksonville police say

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it has arrested one person and is looking for another in connection with a baby’s death that was found to be “due to acute fentanyl intoxication.”

Carlida S. Miller, 32, was arrested Monday on charges of manslaughter and tampering with evidence, according to a news release from JSO.

On December 20, 2022, JSO responded to a local hospital where a 20-month-old girl was pronounced dead. She was taken to the hospital from the 1400 block of East 14th Street.

JSO’s Homicide Team #4 and Crime Scene Unit investigated the child’s death. After reviewing evidence collected by investigators, the Medical Examiner’s Office determined “that the manner of death was accidental due to acute fentanyl intoxication.”

Police are still working to locate Tyeon E. Ford, 23, who is wanted on charges of manslaughter and tampering with evidence.

Anyone that has any information on the whereabouts of Ford is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or via email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and potentially receive a cash reward, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

