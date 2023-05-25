1 arrested, 1 wanted in Cobb home invasion that left 19-year-old dead
Acworth police have identified two people they say are responsible for a home invasion that turned deadly earlier this month.
Officers were called to the Walden Park Apartment Homes in reference to a shooting call, when they found someone dead from gunshot wounds.
The victim was identified as Aiden Kane Shaw, 19.
Police have now arrested Jaiden Lajuan Colon-Crawford, 20, and charged him with murder during the commission of a felony, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and burglary.
He is currently being held in the Cobb County Adult Detention Center without bond.
Investigators are still searching for David Bernard Travis, 18. Once arrested, he’ll be charged with murder during the commission of a felony, two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and burglary.
