1 arrested, 1 wanted in Cobb home invasion that left 19-year-old dead

Acworth police have identified two people they say are responsible for a home invasion that turned deadly earlier this month.

Officers were called to the Walden Park Apartment Homes in reference to a shooting call, when they found someone dead from gunshot wounds.

The victim was identified as Aiden Kane Shaw, 19.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police have now arrested Jaiden Lajuan Colon-Crawford, 20, and charged him with murder during the commission of a felony, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and burglary.

He is currently being held in the Cobb County Adult Detention Center without bond.

TRENDING STORIES:

Investigators are still searching for David Bernard Travis, 18. Once arrested, he’ll be charged with murder during the commission of a felony, two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and burglary.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: