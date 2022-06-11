1 arrested, 1 wanted for running illegal chop shop in Hall County

Deputies have arrested one woman and are searching for another man they say were running a chop shop in Hall County.

Habersham County deputies reached out to deputies in Hall County about a motorcycle driver who sped off from an attempted traffic stop on Hwy. 365. They had identified the suspect as Henry Parker Whitley, 31, and said they believed he was at a home on Tribble Gap Road just inside Hall County near the Habersham County line.

When deputies responded to the scene, Whitley was able to get away.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Deputies did find evidence of a chop shop on the property. They found that Whitley had stolen several vehicles, including a U-Haul truck, a Kabota tractor, a Bobcat excavator and several other utility trailers.

Investigators also found 1.5 pounds of crystal meth, 17 grams of heroin, drug paraphernalia, three rifles, a large amount of ammo and $55,855 in cash.

A woman at the house, identified as 24-year-old Faith Nicole Vickers, was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine.

TRENDING STORIES:

Warrants have been issued for Whitley’s arrest for trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking heroin, chop shop violation, tampering with evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Deputies say Whitley should be considered armed and dangerous.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: