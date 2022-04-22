1 arrested, 1 wanted in Waveland shooting that killed a man, police say

Waveland Police have made one arrest and are searching for another man in relation to Thursday’s murder on the 300 block of Hargett street.

According to press release from Waveland Police Chief Mike Prendergast, Antonio Orlando Reed II was arrested on charges of murder and aggravated assault. Reed is being held without bond at the Hancock County jail.

Reed has a court date scheduled for June 23.

Police are also still searching for another suspect, Antwine James, 27, who should be considered armed and dangerous.

The shooting occurred early Thursday morning. Police responded to a call at 1:54 a.m. and found two people had been shot.

Both were transported to area hospitals, where one victim died.

According to a report from the Sea Coast Echo, the transportation of the victims to the local hospitals led to an accident resulting in injuries to a Hancock County deputy and American Medical Response employees.

According to the report, one of the ambulances transporting a victim collided with a Hancock County sheriff’s deputy who was escorting the ambulance.

Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam told the Sea Coast Echo that at least two AMR employees were hurt in the accident and a deputy suffered a broken rib.

Those with information related to the shooting are asked to call Waveland police at 228-467-3669.