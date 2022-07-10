1 arrested, 2 critically injured in ABQ crashes

Jul. 9—A woman was allegedly driving drunk and hit two bicyclists — leaving one with "severe head trauma" — before fleeing the scene Saturday morning on the West Side.

Mollie Duran, 31, is charged with DWI-related great bodily harm by vehicle and leaving the scene of the accident.

One of the cyclists hit is in critical condition. The other suffered minor injuries.

A breath test showed Duran was above the presumed level of intoxication and she was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center by Saturday evening. It is unclear if she has an attorney.

In a separate incident on the other side of the city, Albuquerque Police Department spokeswoman Rebecca Atkins said a man was critically injured after crashing a motorcycle into parked vehicles.

She said the investigations into both crashes are ongoing.

Officers responded around 10:22 a.m. to a crash on Unser and Kimmick NW, south of Paseo del Norte, and found two injured bicyclists, according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court. One man was taken to the hospital with "severe head trauma" and the other gave police a description of a gray car.

Police said the cyclists were in the bike lane when they were struck and one of them flew onto and over the car before hitting his head on the asphalt.

A Rio Rancho police officer pulled over Duran at Southern and Unser when he saw her windshield was severely damaged, according to police. Duran told the officer the windshield had been hit by a rock but he noticed fresh glass shards on the seat.

Police said fabric that matched the cyclist's clothing and hair could also be seen in the windshield cracks and Duran smelled of alcohol. Duran chose to remain silent but was given a breath test, which showed her over the presumed level of intoxication.

In the other crash, police responded around 11 a.m. to the 6600 block of Anaheim NE, near Louisiana and Paseo, and found a motorcyclist critically injured. Atkins said officers learned the man was going for a test drive and lost control of the motorcycle, hitting two parked cars.

She said the man wasn't wearing a helmet and received life-threatening injuries.

"At this point neither alcohol nor speed are considered factors for this crash," Atkins said. "There are currently no charges pending at this time."