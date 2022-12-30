1 arrested, 2 sought in shooting death

Dec. 29—The Odessa Police Department has made an arrest in Wednesday's shooting death of an Odessa man and is seeking the arrest of two unnamed others.

Law enforcement officers were asked to check on the welfare of Maurice Rogers Wednesday morning. When they arrived at his home in the 1000 block of East 36th Street around 10:45 a.m. they found his body and several spent bullet casings.

On Thursday, OPD announced they have arrested Harvey Albert Gutierrez, 31, in connection with Rogers' death and have obtained arrest warrants for two others.

"Based on the evidence, it is believed that the three individuals acted together and caused the death of Mr. Rogers," officials said in a news release.

Gutierrez was booked into the Ector County jail on the first-degree felony charge of murder and is being held on a $100,000 surety bond.

The department expressed appreciation for those who have submitted tips thus far and hope additional tips will be forthcoming.

Any information regarding the identity and whereabouts of anyone involved in this incident are encouraged to submit a tip at thetinyurl.com/5n8jexnu or through Crime Stoppers.