1 arrested, 2 still at large in Mount Vernon Walmart shooting case

Mount Vernon Police Department investigators have identified the suspects involved in the shooting that happened in a Walmart store on Sunday, the police department announced Friday.

One of the suspects has been arrested and booked into Skagit County Juvenile Detention.

According to the police department, three teen male gang members had a confrontation with rival gang members inside the Walmart at 2301 Freeway Drive in Mount Vernon.

Three of the involved gang members were injured, along with a 76-year-old male customer and a 24-year-old security guard.

After investigators identified the suspects, search warrants were executed at two locations in Mount Vernon on Friday morning.

Numerous guns and “evidentiary items” were found during the search, the police department said. One of the suspects surrendered and was booked into Skagit County Juvenile Detention.

The other two suspects, both teenage males, are still at large.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that would help investigators is asked to call the 24-hour dispatch information number at 360-428-3211. You can also call Mount Vernon Police during business hours at 360-336-6271.

