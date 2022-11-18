1 arrested, 2 wanted for murder after shooting into car in Hickory

Police in Hickory say one person is in custody and facing a murder charge for a deadly shooting that happened on a roadway earlier this month, but two more suspects are still wanted for murder charges.

Channel 9 reported when the shooting happened on Nov. 5. Officers said they responded to Highland Avenue just before 3 a.m. after receiving a call from a person who saw a vehicle off the roadway. Two people in the car had been shot. The passenger, Khalil Rhynhart, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. The driver, Eric Rhynhart, 42, was transported to a hospital and is in stable condition.

RELATED: 1 dead, 1 hurt after car shot into in Hickory, police say

According to police, the Rhynharts were shot while traveling north on Lenoir Rhyne Boulevard Southeast. Several bullets went into the car before it crashed.

On Friday, the Hickory Police Department reported that one suspect, Trevin Ali Brown, was taken into custody on Thursday in connection with the shooting. Brown is being charged with murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Police said two others from Hickory, Jakeis Zamier Harris and Jalen Tremaine Crowell, are wanted with warrants for murder.

Family members said Khalil Rhynhart and his father went to eat and were on their way home when the shooting happened.

“I want to know why you went after my nephew and brother,” said James Turner, a family member. “They were doing nothing wrong. They were leaving the Waffle House minding their own business. Whoever did this is kind of coward.”

>>Download WSOC's apps and take Channel 9 wherever you go

Investigators say they’re still working to determine a motive for the shooting.

If you have information about either of the suspects, you’re urged to call 828-328-5551.

(WATCH BELOW: 1 dead, 1 hurt after car shot into in Hickory, police say)