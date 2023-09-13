1 arrested, 3 injured after crash at local tavern

Sep. 13—A Burlington man was arrested Tuesday after police say he drove his truck into the patio of a local tavern and injured several people.

Ryan W. Cahill, 39, is facing seven charges related to his alleged role in the incident, including two Level 6 felonies of leaving the scene of an accident causing moderate or serious bodily injury; three misdemeanor charges of criminal recklessness; and a misdemeanor charge each of criminal mischief and leaving the scene of an accident causing bodily injury, per online court records.

His charges stem from an incident that occurred shortly before 3 p.m. Monday at the Elbow Room, 1004 N. Washington St., according to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case.

When officers arrived on scene, they reportedly located a black 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 that had crashed through a metal fence and collided with the tavern's deck, according to court documents.

Investigators say the impact of the collision also reportedly injured three women who were sitting on the patio at the time.

One of those women involved in the incident reportedly suffered a large contusion and small laceration on the side of her face, per the affidavit, while another reportedly suffered a fractured leg and pain in her back and ribcage.

After the collision, witnesses say the truck's driver — later identified as Cahill through identification inside the vehicle — fled the scene, court records indicate.

Further investigation into the incident led police to interview several witnesses at the scene, including the Elbow Room's bartender, who reportedly told investigators that Cahill and another man came to the tavern at approximately 9:30 a.m. Monday and began drinking alcohol, the affidavit stated.

The bartender added that at some point, he "cut" Cahill and the other man off from drinking any more alcoholic beverages and also offered to call for a cab, according to court records, though Cahill refused the offer and was reportedly still at the Elbow Room when the bartender finished his shift at 2:30 p.m.

That was just a few minutes before the alleged incident occurred, per court documents.

Another witness at the scene told investigators he was inside the tavern when the collision occurred, and he reportedly ran outside when he learned of the incident.

It was then, according to that witness, that Cahill and another man allegedly got into a silver, two-door vehicle and drove away from the area.

Cahill is being held at the Howard County Jail on $10,000 cash bond, with no 10%, and he has an initial hearing scheduled for Friday in front of the Howard County Magistrate.

According to online court records, this is Cahill's second set of charges related to operating while intoxicated in the last two years.

In September 2021, he was sentenced to one year in the Indiana Department of Corrections, all suspended, after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more.

Per a plea deal in that case, a Level 4 felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident was subsequently dismissed, and court officials say that Cahill's license was also revoked for 90 days.