1 arrested after 4 people broke into and damaged Jurassic World Exhibition in Atlanta

Atlanta police say a teen was arrested on burglary charges after damaging parts of the Jurassic World Exhibition.

On Monday, police responded to the Jurassic World Exhibition regarding a burglary call.

When they arrived at the exhibition, they spoke to the general manager who reported four people entered the location overnight and damaged multiple parts of the exhibit causing hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages.

Surveillance footage from the location showed the suspects on the property on Sunday night around 9:30 p.m.

A security guard who arrived on scene Monday morning at 6:30 a.m. and saw a trespasser on the property. That trespasser was later identified as Acauan Carvalho Van Deusen, 19, one of the four suspects who damaged the exhibit.

Police said Deusen was taken into custody and charged with Burglary.

