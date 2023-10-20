1 arrested, 6 sought for stealing from high end retail stores in Green Hills

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person has been arrested and six others are wanted for stealing from high end retail stores in the Mall at Green Hills.

Metro police said the following six people are wanted:

Angela Simpson , 27, who is last known to have lived on Lebanon Pike, is wanted for stealing clothing from the Zara store in the mall on Sunday, July 23. She is also wanted for felony theft after allegedly stealing from the Finish Line store at Opry Mills in January.

Walter Starnes , 53, who is last know to have lived on Edwin Street, is wanted for stealing shoes valued at around $5,000 from Nordstrom on Monday, July 24.

Kelonzia Broyles , 22, who is last known to have lived on Old Matthews Road, is wanted for burglarizing the unopened Impossible Kicks store at the Mall at Green Hills on Monday, Oct. 2 The shoes that were stolen are worth nearly $45,000. Broyles is also wanted for stealing clothing from the Marshalls store on Lebanon Pike in August.

Tawonda Parrish , 34, who is last known to have lived on University Court, is wanted for stealing $7,000 worth of purses from the Dillard’s in Green Hills on Tuesday, July 11.

Donzel Watson , 56, who is last know to have lived on Mt. High Drive in Antioch, is wanted for stealing more than $10,000 worth of merchandise from the Louis Vuitton store in the Mall at Green Hills on Thursday, Sept. 14. Watson is also believe to have stole equipment from at least 14 Home Depot and Lowe’s stores over the past several months.

Tamasia Moss, 26, who is last known to have lived on Lewis Street, is wanted for stealing purses valued at over $4,000 from the Burbery store in the Mall at Green Hills on Monday, Sept. 4.

Jernithia Bell, 23, who is last known to have lived on Connare Drive in Madison, is Moss’ co-defendant. She was arrested in this case on Friday, Oct. 13, according to investigators.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Simpson, Starnes, Broyles, Parrish, Watson, and/or Moss is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

