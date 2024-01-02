1 arrested after 64-year-old grandmother shot, killed in north Charlotte
An arrest has been made after a 64-year-old woman was killed last fall, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.
Detectives said on Sept. 2, 2023, 64-year-old Dianne Sturdivant Davis was confronted by two men while leaving a home on Orchard Trace Lane. Witnesses told police an argument ensued and Davis was shot and killed.
Davis’ car was then stolen and used in the robbery of a cellphone store and a Subway restaurant in Gastonia.
Channel 9 also learned Davis was a mother to three sons. Her family said her life was centered around two things: Her grandchildren and church.
On Tuesday, CMPD arrested 26-year-old Jeremy James Kordell Thrasher. He was taken to the Mecklenburg County jail and charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and felony conspiracy.
As the investigation continues, anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS. You can anonymously leave information with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or by clicking here.
(WATCH PREVIOUS: Charlotte grandmother’s murder set off a two-county crime spree, police say)