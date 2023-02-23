1 arrested after alleged rifle theft from SCHEELS in north Colorado Springs

Feb. 22—A man was arrested Monday after allegedly stealing a rifle from SCHEELS in north Colorado Springs, according to Colorado Springs police.

SCHEELS contacted police Saturday and provided them with photographs of the suspect, police said.

The same SCHEELS loss prevention employee reached out again Monday after seeing the male suspect at a nearby restaurant. Police then arrested 61-year-old Benjamin Snell for possession of weapons by previous offenders, a class five felony, according to police.

Police said Snell was found to have a previous felony conviction for holding hostages.

