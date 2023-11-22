1 arrested after allegedly robbing local bank

Kettering Police Department arrested one person who allegedly robbed a bank Wednesday morning, according to a spokesperson from the department.

Officers were dispatched to Fifth Third Bank on 4120 Far Hills Ave., at 11:28 a.m. on reports of a bank robbery.

A manager at the bank called 911 and told dispatchers an employee asked them to press the alarm, indicating they had been robbed, the spokesperson said.

The caller provided a description of the suspect and the direction they traveled when they left with money.

It is unclear how much money the suspect took from the bank.

Police do not believe a weapon was pulled on any bank employees, the spokesperson said.

When officers responded to the scene, they quickly located a suspect running eastbound on Mossoak Drive.

The suspect was apprehended at 4309 Pennlyn Ave. and is currently in custody at the Kettering Jail, the spokesperson said.

No charges have been filed yet as the investigation is ongoing.

News Center 7 is working to learn the identity of the suspect.