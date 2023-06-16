1 arrested after allegedly stealing vehicle, leading authorities on chase and other reports

Jun. 16—A Clarks Grove man reportedly led authorities on a chase Thursday afternoon in a vehicle authorities say was stolen from Clarks Grove.

Deputies arrested Shwe Thaung, 28, who is facing charges tied to the theft and chase.

According to the Freeborn County Sheriff's Office, deputies received a report at 2:56 p.m. of a man who had taken off in another person's van at 357 Hillcrest Circle S. in Clarks Grove.

The Sheriff's Office stated a detective spotted the vehicle shortly after it was reported missing driving southbound on Freeborn County Road 20 near Freeborn County Road 25. The deputy tried to initiate a traffic stop, but Thaung then reportedly fled.

A chase ensued, with speeds reaching over 100 mph outside of city limits and eventually came into town on Richway Drive.

The Albert Lea Police Department used tire-deflation devices near Brookside Education Center to try to slow the vehicle, and the vehicle hit the devices with two tires.