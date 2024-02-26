1 arrested after argument leads to deadly north Charlotte shooting
A suspect has been arrested after an argument led to a deadly shooting in north Charlotte, investigators said.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said 33-year-old Devin Rashad Jeter was shot Feb. 16 on Catalina Avenue. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
CMPD said they believe the shooting happened after some kind of altercation in the street. The suspect fired multiple gunshots.
On Monday, CMPD said 28-year-old Sammy Lee Jeter was charged in the case. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and possession of a firearm by felon.
Police said they aren’t looking for any more suspects in the case.
No further information was released.
