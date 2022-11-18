1 arrested after armed robbery in Covington

One person is in custody and two are on the loose after an armed robbery at a Covington gas station on Thursday night.

According to the King County Sheriff’s Office, the three suspects robbed a 76 gas station at 16405 Southeast 272nd Street in Covington at gunpoint just before 8:15 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said the robbery is likely related to a string of recent armed robberies in King County.

According to the Renton Police Department, a 76 station at 2022 South Puget Drive was also robbed Thursday by three suspects around 7:30 p.m. No one was injured. Police said the group got away in one vehicle.



