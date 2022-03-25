1 arrested on assault, attempted murder charges in Salisbury stabbing: police

A man faces assault and attempted murder charges in a Monday afternoon stabbing, according to the Salisbury Police Department.

Officers responded to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional just before 12:30 p.m. to investigate a reported stabbing. Police said they met with an 18-year-old who had a laceration to his chest from a sharp object.

An investigation revealed the victim had been in a verbal altercation at the U-Haul location at 1326 N. Salisbury Blvd. Another person stabbed the victim in the chest with a sharp object during the altercation, according to police.

The suspect, who police identified as 19-year-old Treveyon Winston, fled the scene, while a witness took the victim to the hospital. Police said Winston was arrested just after 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of East College Avenue.

After receiving immediate medical intervention, the victim's condition was reclassified from life threatening to critical but stable.

Winston has been charged with first- and second-degree assault and attempted first- and second-degree murder.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to to contact the Salisbury Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 410-548-3165. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Salisbury stabbing: Man charged with attempted murder, assault