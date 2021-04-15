1 arrested after Athens gas station shooting

Apr. 14—A Huntsville man was arrested Monday following a shooting at an Athens gas station that injured another man and damaged two vehicles, an official said.

Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said the shooting was reported just before 11 p.m. Sunday at the Marathon on U.S. 72 at Hine Street.

"When officers arrived, they were told several people had an altercation and a male pulled a pistol and shot five times," Johnson said. "One of the shots struck a 20-year-old male in his leg."

The victim was treated at Athens-Limestone Hospital, Johnson said. Investigators believe he knew the suspect, who has been identified as 25-year-old Cenchez Deion Summers of 2300 block Stanley Drive NW.

Summers is charged with first-degree assault (aggravated) and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling/vehicle. He was booked at the police department and transferred to the Limestone County Detention Center. Johnson said the investigation into the case is ongoing.