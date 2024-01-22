1 arrested after barricading inside Gaston County home, police say

A suspect is in custody after barricading themself inside a home while Gaston County police tried to serve them a warrant Monday, police said.

Police first alerted to the incident around 11 a.m. They said it happened around on Philadelphia Church Road between Old Hardin Road and Fancy Hill Road.

According to the Gaston County Police Department, officers were negotiating with the individual in order to get them out of the house.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the scene before noon Monday and could see several officers lining the street.

It’s not clear what crimes the warrants were being served for.

The person’s identity was not released.

Around noon Monday, Gaston County police confirmed to Channel 9 that the suspect had been arrested.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

