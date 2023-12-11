1 arrested for burglary and other reports

Dec. 11—Police arrested Derrik Michael Russell, 42, for first-degree burglary after receiving a report at 4:54 p.m. Sunday of two males trying to get into a house at 401 Garfield Ave.

2 arrested on warrants

Deputies arrested Deanna Marie Nicks, 50, on a local warrant at 6:14 p.m. Friday at 208 S. Central Ave. in Geneva.

Police arrested Daren Denel Jordan, 52, on a Wright County warrant after a traffic stop at 8:06 p.m. Friday near South Broadway and East William Street.

1 arrested for DWI

Deputies arrested Jared Alan Anderson Olson, 28, for second-degree driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 1:27 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Bridge Avenue and Sheridan Street.

Stolen mail reported

Deputies received a report at 1:19 p.m. Saturday of possible stolen mail at 76440 270th St. in Clarks Grove.

School bus stop arm violation reported

Police received a report of a school bus stop arm violation at 9:50 a.m. Friday. The incident took place at about 3:18 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of West Front Street and Madison Avenue.

Christmas decorations stolen

Outdoor Christmas decorations were reported taken at 12:03 p.m. Friday at 1307 Margaretha Ave. The theft was believed to have occurred overnight.

Shoplifting reported

Police received a report at 2:34 p.m. Friday of a theft that had occurred earlier in the day at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

Police received a report at 2:53 p.m. Friday of a theft that occurred on Wednesday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

1 arrested on probation violation

Police arrested Brandon James Roberts, 29, on a probation violation at 9:42 p.m. Friday on the 1600 block of Southview Lane.

1 arrested for domestic assault

Police arrested Adam Dwayne Fishel, 41, for domestic assault at 1:51 a.m. Friday at 910 W. Clark St.

Garage fire reported

Police received a report of a garage fire at 12:11 p.m. Sunday at 48696 Apple Ave.

Bike reported stolen

A bike was reported stolen at 4:26 p.m. Sunday at 308 Vine Ave.