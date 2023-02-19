1 arrested, charged for breaking into Springfield home

One person was arrested and charged after a break-in at a Springfield home Sunday overnight.

Springfield Police were dispatched to the 1000 block of Pine Street at around 12:50 a.m. on reports of a break-in, Springfield Police Dispatch told News Center 7.

The home’s occupants called in the break-in to the emergency number, prompting officers to respond to the scene, dispatch informed.

Once at the scene, officers arrested the suspect and charged the person, dispatch said. It is currently unknown what the person was charged with.

There were no reported injuries during the incident.

Springfield Police led the investigation that kept them at the scene for over two hours.

It is currently unknown what the suspect stole or planned to steal.

We will update this story as it develops and more information is released.