1 arrested after chase involving stolen car ends near Mountain Island Lake

Police officers were on foot and in boats looking for a suspect Tuesday morning after a chase involving a stolen vehicle.

The Gaston County Police Department confirmed to Channel 9 that officers were trying to stop a stolen vehicle when the driver took off.

Police were tracking the car until it crashed near Mountain Island Lake, and the suspect reportedly ran away from the vehicle.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom was overhead while police officers were searching the area, which is just west of Charlotte. Before noon, one person was seen in custody.

Police haven’t identified the suspect yet, and we don’t know if anyone else is wanted in connection with the chase.

