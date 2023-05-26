1 arrested after chase and other reports
May 26—Police arrested Christopher Lloyd VanRyswyk, 43, Wednesday night for fleeing in a motor vehicle after a chase that reportedly started in Faribault County.
Burglary reported
A burglary was reported of a shed at 8:30 p.m. Thursday at 20285 767th Ave. in Albert Lea.
Theft reported
Police received a report of theft of coins and silver at 3:26 p.m. Wednesday at 1771 Eagle View Circle.
1 turns self in on warrant
Kolton Wright reportedly turned himself in on a warrant at 10:48 p.m. Wednesday at 411 S. Broadway.
1 arrested for domestic assault
Police arrested Jorge Luis Feliciano, 37, for domestic assault at 12:21 a.m. Thursday at 928 W. Front St.
Hit-and-run crash reported
Police received a report of a hit-and-run crash at 12:23 p.m. Thursday at 2708 Bridge Ave.
More News
Library looking for authors for author festival
Albert Lea man convicted of raping woman
Alden-Conger walkathon raises 3 times the goal for school
County Road 5 detour ends June 1 along I-35 near Albert Lea
Print Article