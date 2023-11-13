1 arrested in connection with August shooting of Poplar Level Road nightclub employee

A Louisville man has been arrested in connection to the murder of a Poplar Level Road nightclub employee in August.

Rafael Antonio Ixcaco-Son, 30, was arrested Friday at 3:43 p.m. in relation to the shooting death of 45-year-old Terrance Mason at the Pussycat Lounge on Aug. 25.

He was arraigned Saturday and is currently being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $500,000 cash bond.

According to court documents, surveillance video shows Ixcaco-Son driving by the business and firing a shot into the air as Mason stood outside that evening. After Mason entered the building to retrieve his own firearm, Ixcaco-Son allegedly returned and fired at Mason, striking him in the back.

Footage also showed Ixcaco-Son returning to the establishment the next day to retrieve his wallet.

Mason later died at Sts. Mary and Elizabeth Hospital while receiving treatment for "complications from his gunshot wound," court records show.

A preliminary hearing for Ixcaco-Son is scheduled for Nov. 20.

